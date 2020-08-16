Online classes out of reach for many

MADURAI

16 August 2020

Students of government and private colleges say they are still unable to attend classes online either due to lack of internet facility or poor connectivity.

R. Danya of Government Law College in Madurai says though students have mobile phones, they either do not have internet facility or connectivity. “Many of my classmates do not have android phones that allow us to watch online classes through video conferencing. For others, living in rural areas, there is problem regarding connectivity,” she says.

A student of American College, who is working part-time at a private firm, says he attends classes by connecting to his company’s wifi. “It takes around three hours for a class to be completed. By that time, my mobile data is over. I do not have connectivity through the rest of the day,” he says.

Ms. Danya says private service providers charge a minimum of ₹600 for three months. “Most cannot afford to pay such money along with the fees. It is not the best time for students,” she says.

The student from American College wants the government to provide free mobile internet for students during COVID-19 lockdown.

K. Priya of Madurai Kamaraj University College says since both teachers and students are yet to figure out how to go completely digital, classes at her college are yet to begin.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan says students are encouraged to share photocopies of their notes or copy them in a pen drive and give to those who cannot attend daily classes. “We have also asked the government to allow students to attend classes at e-sevai centres. We are hopeful of a positive response soon,” he says.

An official from Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College says they are sending audio notes to those who cannot attend live lectures.