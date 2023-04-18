ADVERTISEMENT

Online applications for RTE admissions to private schools can be submitted till May 18

April 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Submission of online applications for admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups to private schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, would begin on April 20.

A statement said the online applications for admission for the year 2023-24 under 25% RTE reservation for entry-level classes, LKG and Class 1 could be submitted through rte.tnschools.gov.in till May 18.

The received applications would be scrutinised and those qualified and not qualified would be uploaded at 5 p.m. on May 21.

Those children who sought admission to LKG should have been born between August 1, 2019, and July 31, 2020. The children seeking admission to Class I should be born between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018.

The statement said parents/applicants could apply from anywhere through the online portal. Birth certificate, certificate for those belonging to disadvantaged group, income certificate for economically weaker section and nativity certificate should be enclosed along with the application.

The submission of applications could be done free of cost from the offices of the Chief Educational Officer, District Educational Officer, Block Educational Officer and the Integrated School Education Block Resource Centres.

If the number of applications received was more than the available seats, the seats would be allocated through a draw of lots in respective schools on May 23. The list of students selected would be uploaded on the website on May 24. Those children should be admitted to the schools by May 29.

Further details could be obtained from the offices of the CEO, DEOs and the private schools.

