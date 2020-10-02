Onion prices skyrocket in Dindigul wholesale market

Despite the ban on exports, onion prices touched a new high at the wholesale market here on Thursday. The district, which is known as the biggest market for onion varieties, attributed the high prices to poor arrivals.

Apart from merchants from Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi who procure onions and shallots from here, the onions are also exported to Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia by some of the merchants here.

Due to COVID-19 and the curfew imposed by the governments, trading activity had come to a standstill since March. When the governments relaxed the guidelines and lifted the curfew, onions could not be procured from Karnataka due to heavy rains there, said Marimuthu, deputy secretary of the Dindigul Mandi and Commission Agents Association.

He said that rains had destroyed many onion farms in Karnataka.

The market here, which usually receives 10 truck loads of shallots and 4,000 kilos of onions (big) on alternate days was now seeing very poor arrivals. “Hardly four trucks have arrived in the last three days. The Bellary variety, which is one of the fast moving commodities, was being quoted at very high price and not many wholesale merchants were not keen on procuring that,” he added.

With the prices now revolving at ₹65 to ₹80 per kg here, it may soon touch the three digit figure, merchants apprehend citing the heavy rains in Karnataka.