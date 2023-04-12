Ongoing works around Kodaikanal lake inconvenience tourists

April 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

As the summer vacations beckon, tourists have begun to pour in Kodaikanal, one of the most preferred holiday spots in the State. But the ongoing works around Kodaikanal lake are frowned upon by tourists among other lack of amenities.

The road bordering the lake comes alive with various street vendors selling knick-knacks, snacks among other entertainments. But as in over six places, mounds of dug-out sand are heaped with culverts being constructed, the carriageway is obstructed by half. It is bound to affect free flow of walkers, cyclists, horse rides around the lake once the crowd doubles, feel tourists.

Asha John, a tourist from Bengaluru opined that the serenity of walking along the lake has been tampered with as the works of laying platforms is under way. She also noted that the tiles installed near the Silver Cascade falls, one of the main attractions as people go up the hill, remain broken. “Traffic bottlenecks near the falls must be regulated and there were no police in sight,” said Ms John.

Meanwhile, a few tourists noted that the newly installed water ATMs that provide water at a subsidised rate within the municipal limits are already not working. Municipal Vice Chairman K.P.N. Mayakannan confirmed that repair works are going on and the total number of water ATMs installed stood at 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moreover, a steady supply of water on alternate days has been ensured within municipal limits,” he noted. He added laying of new tar roads is under way, including Forest Office Road, Pambarpuram, approach road to Fairy Falls etc.

“It was due to the unprecedented heavy rains that we could not complete the works before the tourists made a beeline to the hill. We aim at completing it soon,” he added.

“Parking of vehicles becomes a problem during the peak season. If only the much awaited multi-level parking facilities are realised, will the traffic congestion in the main town of Kodaikanal be eased,” said Shreyans Nair from Kerala, who is an annual visitor to the hills.

Municipal Chairman P. Chelladurai noted that a ₹41-crore proposal to set up multi-level parking facilities in two places has been sent to the State for approval on Monday.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that 30 additional traffic police have been deployed between Perumal Malai and Kodaikanal town. “Thirty additional cops would be deployed to manage the crowd if the need arises,” he added.

Further, Mr. Chelladurai added that the laying of granite platforms around the lake and setting up fences would be completed soon and blamed the rains for the delay as well. He added that the renovation of the Municipality-owned boathouse would be completed within two weeks and around 75 new boats would be thrown open to public use for the tourists to enjoy their vacation.