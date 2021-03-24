One worker killed in fireworks accident

Sattur

One worker, N. Sankaralingam, 32, was killed in a fire accident at M.R. Fireworks unit at V. Sundaralingapuram near Sattur on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said that the unit, licensed by District Revenue Officer, had been remained closed for the last couple of months.

A handful number of workers had turned up at the unit to make groundwork for resuming work. Sundaralingam was alone inside the chemical room when it exploded at around 1 p.m.

Two working sheds were razed down to ground. The body has been kept at Government Hospital in Sattur. Appayanaickenpatti police are investigating.