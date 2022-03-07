One worker killed, another injured in fireworks unit accident

A working shed that was demolished by a blast in a fireworks unit at Sattur on Monday.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One worker, Ganesan (20) was kiled, another worker, Ramar (19), was critically injured in a blast at a fireworks unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The police said that the blast occurred at Vinayaka Fireworks in Mela Ottampatti near here around 5 p.m. Ganesan was killed on the spot. His body was taken to the Government Hospital here.

Ramar sustained 80 per cent burns and was rushed to the Government hospital in Sivakasi. Both were from Ameerpalayam in Sattur.

The police said that friction while handling chemicals for making aerial fireworks had led to the accident that caused the blast.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by District Fire Officer K. Ganesan rushed to the spot and put out the flames.