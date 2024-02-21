One woman’s efforts result in emergence of a library

February 21, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

One woman’s efforts have resulted in a residential area getting a library. Now people in TWAD Colony near Tiruppalai can spend their free time in a productive way.

This library which was started in 2014 with a collection of around 1,000 borrowed books and a membership of 200 has been upgraded to a village library six years back with 13,000 books and a registered membership of around 800.

R. Sundari, the librarian of Uthangudi public library, on seeing children in TWAD Colony where she lives had no access to books, newspapers and magazines, hit upon the idea of setting up a library there. A building of ‘Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ was in disuse. She decided to make use of it.

“Children in our area needed something worthwhile to focus on as they were glued to mobile phones. If there is a library, they can spend their time usefully, I reckoned,” Ms. Sundari said.

But she had her work cut out, as starting a public library needed approval from the Tamil Nadu government’s Directorate of Public Library which has laid out norms to set up a part-time library.

“The building had few chairs and tables. The residents chipped in and I was able collect ₹8,000 through membership and donations, which was mandatory to start a library,” she said.

The books were initially borrowed from Tiruppalai public library and Simmakal central library, she said. “When memberships gradually went up, we got the approval to upgrade it to a village library with a permanent librarian to manage it full-time,” she said.

As per government norms, a part-time library can be opened in an area where is no library and the population is more than 1,000. A rent-free building should be handed over to the local library authority and a five-cent vacant land for future expansion should also be registered.

Two library patrons should be enlisted and each must give ₹1,000, and 200 members should be enrolled with a caution deposit of ₹20 each and annual subscription of ₹10. Furniture worth ₹2,000 should be handed over to the library authorities as donation.

A district library official said that as the land prices have gone up drastically, registering five cents for the library is a tall order. “But the land is mandatory as while upgrading, the building should be able to accommodate more books and furniture,” the official said.

But if benevolent people donate land, many such libraries can be set up in places where there is none, the official said.

Now, Ms. Sundari is happy as the children have a place to sit down and browse books, importantly their favourite comic books. “Adults also visit the library which has a good collection of Tamil literature books. Youngsters also have a calm place to prepare for their competitive exams,” she said.

