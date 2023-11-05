ADVERTISEMENT

One woman killed, four injured in accident

November 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman farm hand, P. Muthuselvi (45) of Madurai district, was killed and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car hit them while they were waiting for a bus on Alagapuri to Virudhunagar highway near Moolipatti on Sunday.

The police have arrested car driver S. Rajkumar (38) of Sivagiri, of Tenkasi district, in this connection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the workers from Muruganeri in Peraiyur taluk of Madurai district, who were waiting for a bus were sitting on the parapet wall of a culvert near Amathur.

Rajkumar, who is a junior assistant in Central Cooperative Bank in Virudhunagar, lost control of the vehicle while he was driving the car from Watrap towards Virudhunagar. Within seconds, the car hit the women sitting on the parapet wall. All the four were critically injured and were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

However, Muthuselvi died on the way to the hospital.

The injured were S. Petchiammal (54), S. Selvavathi (55), S. Pandiammal (40) and C. Pappa (50). All the women suffered bleeding injuries. The condition of Petchiammal is said to be critical.

Amathur police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US