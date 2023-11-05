HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One woman killed, four injured in accident

November 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman farm hand, P. Muthuselvi (45) of Madurai district, was killed and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car hit them while they were waiting for a bus on Alagapuri to Virudhunagar highway near Moolipatti on Sunday.

The police have arrested car driver S. Rajkumar (38) of Sivagiri, of Tenkasi district, in this connection.

According to the police, the workers from Muruganeri in Peraiyur taluk of Madurai district, who were waiting for a bus were sitting on the parapet wall of a culvert near Amathur.

Rajkumar, who is a junior assistant in Central Cooperative Bank in Virudhunagar, lost control of the vehicle while he was driving the car from Watrap towards Virudhunagar. Within seconds, the car hit the women sitting on the parapet wall. All the four were critically injured and were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

However, Muthuselvi died on the way to the hospital.

The injured were S. Petchiammal (54), S. Selvavathi (55), S. Pandiammal (40) and C. Pappa (50). All the women suffered bleeding injuries. The condition of Petchiammal is said to be critical.

Amathur police are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.