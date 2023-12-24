ADVERTISEMENT

One tonne of banned tobacco products seized in Virudhunagar district

December 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have seized 827 kg of banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in a cargo vehicle near M. Reddiyapatti on Saturday.

Acting on a specific input, M. Reddiyapatti police conducted vehicle check on Aruppukottai-Sayalkudi Road. They intercepted a vehicle in which 56 bags of contraband, worth ₹4 lakh, were being smuggled and apprehended S. Saravanan, 46, of Batlagundu.

In another incident, Nathampatti police seized some 190 kg of gutka from the pump room of a farm in Pooriparaikulam tank. They arrested four persons including K. Pudupatti, M. Sargunam and Latheff of Kansapuram..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US