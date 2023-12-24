GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One tonne of banned tobacco products seized in Virudhunagar district

December 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have seized 827 kg of banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in a cargo vehicle near M. Reddiyapatti on Saturday.

Acting on a specific input, M. Reddiyapatti police conducted vehicle check on Aruppukottai-Sayalkudi Road. They intercepted a vehicle in which 56 bags of contraband, worth ₹4 lakh, were being smuggled and apprehended S. Saravanan, 46, of Batlagundu.

In another incident, Nathampatti police seized some 190 kg of gutka from the pump room of a farm in Pooriparaikulam tank. They arrested four persons including K. Pudupatti, M. Sargunam and Latheff of Kansapuram..

