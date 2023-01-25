ADVERTISEMENT

One tonne of banned tobacco goods seized

January 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Theni police seized over one tonne of banned tobacco goods being smuggled in a truck from Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh said that the police team got information about the huge quantity being hoarded in a farmhouse under Gandamanur police station limits. When the police went, they found the contraband.

When the police searched a truck parked on the premises, they found a secret chamber behind the drivers cabin. The chamber also had some more quantity of tobacco products.

“The contraband has been brought from Krishnagiri, and we have arrested three persons,” the SP said. The arrested were Vijay, Ajith and Anand. The police are on the lookout for five others.

CONNECT WITH US