ADVERTISEMENT

One-third of DMK Ministers face corruption charges: Annamalai

September 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ campaign at Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

One third of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cabinet members are facing corruption cases, said Bharatiya Janata Party state president, K. Annamalai.

Speaking during “En Mann, En Makkal” camapaign in Nilakottai, he said that 11 out of the 35 Ministers in M.K. Stalin Government were facing corruption cases in courts, and such is the plight of the State.

“This shows that the DMK was not working for the common,” he said.

The DMK has been promoting Tasmac sales. Seven class nine girls were placed under suspension for bringing liquor bottle to school, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The revenue due to Tasmac has grown 22% and only the DMK leaders who have breweries are benefited out of it.

Pointing that a family of four was hacked to death due by a gang of drunk people, Mr. Annamalai said that women across the State were in a tight spot as their husbands were spending most of their earnings on liquor. The DMK has been fearing only the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as he would take action against it. People should vote for BJP to give a third term for Mr. Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Dindigul

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US