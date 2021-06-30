One-stop service centre to help women victims of domestic, sexual violence

Thoothukudi

30 June 2021 18:58 IST

The Department of Social Welfare has established one-stop service centre, ‘Sakhi’, to counsel and guide women, who are victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the service centre on the Government Nursing College premises here in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar on Wednesday.

The 1,985 square feet-centre has a room for a doctor, kitchen, ward with 5 beds, counselling room, legal service room, administrator’s room, technicians’ room and toilets.

Ms. Geetha said the service centre, where women affected by domestic and sexual violence could stay for a brief period, would render counselling to these victims.

This centre would be a home for them for about 5 days during which they would be given treatment, if they had been injured, counselled, legal assistance and appropriate remedy through the police. In some instances, the women would be allowed to stay in the home after registration of cases by the All Women Police based on the complaints from the victims, she said.

On the survey of the children orphaned by COVID-19, Ms. Geetha said 93 children across the State including four children from Thoothukudi district had lost both the parents to the viral infection while 3,499 children, including 77 children, from Thoothukudi district had lost either father or mother to the disease.

A child, who was under the care of his grandparents after he lost his parents, has lost now the grandparents also. Steps have been taken to help this child also, Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister inaugurated a police outpost at Nikilesan Nagar and handed over identity cards and ₹ 2,000 towards COVID-19 relief to 20 transgender.

Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Nehru, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, Medical Superintendent Paavalan and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Rural Sub-Division, Ponnarasu, were present.