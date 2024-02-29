ADVERTISEMENT

One-stop counselling centre for women victims of domestic violence inaugurated

February 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated a one-stop counselling centre for women victims at Kurunthancode near here on Thursday.

 Mr. Thangaraj said the VIBGYOR centre for women would sensitise the women victims about their rights, medical assistance, psychological assistance, legal assistance, rehabilitation besides providing them interim stay.

 “We are providing all these solutions under one roof as the State government wants to ensure a decent livelihood to the women affected by domestic violence and other social issues. Doctors and lawyers will provide solutions the victims,” he said.

Collector P.N. Sridhar and Mayor R. Magesh were present.

