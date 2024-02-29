GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One-stop counselling centre for women victims of domestic violence inaugurated

February 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated a one-stop counselling centre for women victims at Kurunthancode near here on Thursday.

 Mr. Thangaraj said the VIBGYOR centre for women would sensitise the women victims about their rights, medical assistance, psychological assistance, legal assistance, rehabilitation besides providing them interim stay.

 “We are providing all these solutions under one roof as the State government wants to ensure a decent livelihood to the women affected by domestic violence and other social issues. Doctors and lawyers will provide solutions the victims,” he said.

Collector P.N. Sridhar and Mayor R. Magesh were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.