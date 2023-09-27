One steam generator on stranded barge retrieved; Indian Navy personnel assist operation near Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project mini port

September 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After 19 days of sustained struggle, one of the two barge-laden steam generators remained stuck in the rocks close to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project mini port was successfully retrieved at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Small equipment meant for nuclear reactors, all being shipped from Russia, are being transported to the project site by road from VOC Port. However, the over-dimensional components for the rectors 3 to 6, are being brought to the mini port in the project site in barges. Since, transporting it by road on long trucks would cause hardship to the public. It would require regulation of vehicular traffic, shutting down power in the overhead cables crossing the road.

Moreover, taking these huge components in barges from VOC Port to the KKNPP mini harbour would avoid jerks and possible damages usually caused by the potholes on the roads.

After four steam generators for reactors 5 and 6, each weighing about 310 tonnes, were received at VOC Port from Russia on August 12 last, two of them were safely transported to the KKNPP site in barge on August 26 and 27 and the remaining two steam generators were taken in the barge on August 8.

Even as the barge was about to reach KKNPP’s mini port, the barge got disconnected from the tug boat near the navigation channel of the mini port. With the heavy wind and high tides pushing the barge towards the shore and the protruding rocks close to the seashore, the barge got stuck near one of the rocks located just 300 meters away from the mini port.

Since the tug boat hauling the barge to the site could not tow the stranded barge, a high-power tug boat from Colomobo was summoned. Even as the tug boat was on its way to the site, divers and underwater welders from other major ports were brought to the site to assess the damage caused to the barge, which was constantly hit against the rock by the giant waves and repair the damages.

After the tug boat from Colombo too could not accomplish the mission due to lack of power, it was decided to lay a road on warfooting from the shore to the spot where the barge remained stuck to retrieve the consignment. Even as this road was being strengthened, a team of navy personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command were rushed to the spot to assess the conditions and finalise the strategy for safely retrieving the steam generators.

Subsequently, a heavy truck was handpicked for carrying the steam generator from the barge to the shore. The reversing truck’s trailer reached the barge via the newly laid road and trailer was positioned beneath the steam generators sitting comfortably on two steel supports. As one of the steel supports was gradually melted by welders, the steam generator gently sat on the trailer, which was hauled by the truck to the shore at 3.30 p.m., much to the relief of the KKNPP top brass including Site Director M. S. Suresh, who was present at the spot, the contractor ferrying the components from VOC Port to the KKNPP mini port and the representatives of the insurance firm, which insures every component being imported from Russia.

The barge was immediately stabilised with iron ropes from all sides as retrieval of one of the steam generators made the barge lighter and vulnerable to the onslaught of the heavy tides. Even though efforts were made to retrieve the second steam generator also in similar fashion, the rough sea thwarted the attempts till 5.30 p.m.

“Since we’ve stabilized the steam generator-laden barge, there is nothing to worry now. Our efforts will continue tomorrow morning to retrieve the second steam generator also. Hopefully, our attempt will succeed tomorrow as the sea would be relatively calm in the forenoon,” said an official involved in this operation.

