July 31, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MADURAI

“We have all seen failures in life. It has eventually led to success. One should leave behind failures and focus on achieving success. We should have social responsibility and give back to society”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni. She was speaking at the Executive Committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Madurai on Monday. Chamber President N. Jegatheesan and other office bearers were present.

