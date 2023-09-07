HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

One nation, one election is impossible to be implemented: Congress MP

September 07, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre, led by party Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, and Sivakasi MLA, G. Asokan, take out a rally in Sivakasi to commemorate the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday.

Congress cadre, led by party Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, and Sivakasi MLA, G. Asokan, take out a rally in Sivakasi to commemorate the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘One nation, one election’ is not at all possible to be implemented in the country and that is never going to happen, said Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary here on Thursday, Mr. Tagore said that never had the country seen an election in which people have voted for village panchayat president and Member of Parliament.

“Keeping five ballot boxes (in one polling booth to elect from) panchayat president to MP is not at all going to happen,” he said.

This would be only in discussion to divert the people from the core issues affecting them, he said.

When asked about the controversy over sanathana dharma, he said that the Bhartiya Janata Party wanted to keep the people engaged in religious discussion and divert them from joblessness and price rise.

Similarly, changing the name of the country from India to Bharath was also an uncessary discussion, he added.

The Virudhunagar MP said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has put a full stop to hatred politics and sowed the seeds of love across the country.

To mark its anniversary, Virudhunagar district Congress cadre took out a rally in Sivakasi in which Virudhunagar MP, Sivakasi MLA, G. Ashokan, presidents of party district units, Sriraja Chokkar (Virudhunagar East) and Rengasamy (Virudhunagar West), Sivaksi Town president, Sermathurai were among those who took part.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.