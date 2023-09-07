One nation, one election is impossible to be implemented: Congress MP

September 07, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Sivakasi

‘One nation, one election’ is not at all possible to be implemented in the country and that is never going to happen, said Congress MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary here on Thursday, Mr. Tagore said that never had the country seen an election in which people have voted for village panchayat president and Member of Parliament.

“Keeping five ballot boxes (in one polling booth to elect from) panchayat president to MP is not at all going to happen,” he said.

This would be only in discussion to divert the people from the core issues affecting them, he said.

When asked about the controversy over sanathana dharma, he said that the Bhartiya Janata Party wanted to keep the people engaged in religious discussion and divert them from joblessness and price rise.

Similarly, changing the name of the country from India to Bharath was also an uncessary discussion, he added.

The Virudhunagar MP said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has put a full stop to hatred politics and sowed the seeds of love across the country.

To mark its anniversary, Virudhunagar district Congress cadre took out a rally in Sivakasi in which Virudhunagar MP, Sivakasi MLA, G. Ashokan, presidents of party district units, Sriraja Chokkar (Virudhunagar East) and Rengasamy (Virudhunagar West), Sivaksi Town president, Sermathurai were among those who took part.