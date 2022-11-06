One must have a basic knowledge of laws, says Judge

Judicial system plays an important role in the development of a country, said Collector S. Visakan while presiding over a district-level legal awareness camp organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here on Sunday.

Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham, Additional District Judge P. Saravanan, and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran were present. The Collector said people must make use good use of the legal services facility. People must also have a rudimentary knowledge of law system, he said.

Additional District Judge Saravanan said that it is not practical for everyone to have a comprehensive knowledge of judicial matters. Still, one must have a basic knowledge. Law becomes an intrinsic part of life since birth as various laws such as Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act play an important role in transformation of a society.

The purpose of the camp is to ensure justice is not denied to anyone, irrespective of their economic status or literacy. People whose annual income is less than ₹3 lakh can seek free legal assistance from DLSA, he said. He distributed sanction orders of old-age pension and free house pattas to 12 beneficiaries.

Fifteen government departments had set up stalls to create awareness of legal aid and government schemes.

Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana, DLSA secretary R. Bharathiraja, and association secretary N. Kumaresan were present.