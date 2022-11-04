One more traffic diversion planned to complete elevated corridor work

Gokhale Road in the city where yet another traffic diversion will be introduced. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Eight months after traffic diversions made on Alagarkoil Road were lifted on Thursday as widening of roads and construction of work of physical structure for elevated corridor was completed on Alagarkoil Road and Ambedkar Road.

Even as motorists are happy over being spared from making circuitous journey, Madurai City Traffic Police are planning for yet another road diversion.

This time, the diversion would be on Gokhale Road.

For, National Highways Authority of India is planning to replace the culvert over a storm water channel running across Gokhale Road for strengthening it before commissioning the elevated corridor between Chinna Chokkikulam and Chettikulam on New Natham Road.

Besides, it has to take up construction of storm water drainage structure on this stretch of road where the arm of the elevated corridor enabling vehicles to climb up the 7.3-km-long bridge is coming up.

As a pre-requisite, the North Street (NavaneethaKrishnan Temple Street) connecting Gokhale Road with Alagarkoil Road near Tallakulam temple has been given a fresh layer of black top.

This stretch of road has been made part of the alternative road for Gokhale Road via Alagarkoil Road for vehicles from Tamukkam to proceed towards K. Pudur and also Mattuthavani, to decongest the Gokhale Road as half of the road’s width has been blocked for the elevated corridor structure.

“Hitherto, all heavy vehicles, including buses, proceeding towards Pudur and Mattuthavani, were diverted through North Street and Alagarkoil Road. However, two-wheelers and light vehicles continued to take the Gokhale Road to reach IOC junction. But, since all types of vehicles would be blocked to take up construction of the culvert behind MKU College, road on North Street had to be strengthened to take the huge flow of vehicular traffic,” a senior police officer said.

Besides, the police have asked NHAI officials to provide adequate space near IOC junction for the vehicles, proceeding from Ambedkar Statue junction to smoothly pass towards Tallakulam police station road to reach New Natham Road.

Meanwhile, the work on joining spans of the elevated corridor at IOC junction is in the final stage. It is likely to be completed within a fortnight.