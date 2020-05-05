One more positive case in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

A 24-year-old woman from Melapalayam in Tirunelveli tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In Tenkasi district, a 54-year-old man from Puliyangudi, which already has 46 positive cases, tested positive.

Sources at Melapalayam Government Urban Primary Health Centre, where the naso-pharyngeal swab was taken as sample from the woman, said the patient was asymptomatic. “After a long gap, a woman from Melapalayam tested positive, which means the number of tests in the area, already housing four containment zones, should be increased to identify every positive patient there,” they said.

While one more positive case was reported in Virudhunagar district, three patients who recovered from the viral infection were discharged from hospital. The district has 13 active cases now.

A person who had sneaked into Tiruthangal from Chennai on May 2 tested positive on Tuesday, said Collector R. Kannan.

The district administration has identified 70 persons who had come to the district from various parts of the State without informing authorities.

“We identified them through ground-level revenue and police staff. Samples have been taken from them,” the Collector added.

A 20-year-old man from Sellur in Madurai tested positive on Tuesday. Sellur has registered 11 positive cases to date.