One more policeman dies

21 July 2020 20:41 IST

Virudhunagar

A Head Constable, Jayaprakash, who was infected with COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Aruppukottai on Tuesday evening. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Mr. Jayaprakash, attached to Highway Patrol, is the second police personnel in Virudhunagar district police to lose life to the deadly virus. He was admitted to the private hospital on July 11.

“Our Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, got him anti-viral drug remdesivir as his condition worsened. However, he failed to respond to the treatment,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), S. Rajendiran.

Earlier, a head constable, Ayyanar, attached to Seithur Rural police station, died due to COVID-19 on July 5.

Only on Tuesday, another head constable, M. Pandi, of Madurai rural district succumbed to the virus after a battle of 23 days.

Mr. Rajendiran said that a total of 182 police personnel — 116 in Virudhunagar district and 66 in Madurai, have been infected with COVID-19 so far.

Besides, masks, gloves and face shields, the police personnel have been provided with sanitiser. All medicines, including Kabasurakudineer, are being supplied to them regularly.