One more life lost in UGD work in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite adequate warning to the contractors, executing underground drainage work, by Madurai Corporation to follow all precautionary safety measures after one worker was buried alive in Vilangudi in June, the lack of adequate safety measures claimed one more life on Monday, at Ashok Nagar near Koodal Nagar.

The Corporation Commissioner, Simranjeet Singh, said that over and above the oral warning, the need to scrupulously follow the safety rules were given in writing to the contractors after the June accident which sniffed out the life of a worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

After overseeing the rescue work for four hours at Ashok Nagar, the Commissioner said that as per preliminary enquiry, the workers were wearing helmets and those who got into the 15-foot-deep trench were harnessed.

He said action would be taken against the contractor if further enquiry found any violation of safety norms.

However, a closed circuit television camera video footage showed that no worker, who rushed to Rs. Sakthivel’s rescue were wearing helmet.

Had strutting and shoring works were taken up to hold the loose soil from caving inside the trench, the worker would not have been buried. However, the Commissioner said that such precautionary measures were taken only in places where the soil was loose. “Here, it was no loose soil,” he said.

A worker said that the soil which had been dug up and used to fill up the trench for erecting the concrete manhole, a month back, was loose which fell inside the trench.

Besides, the recent rain had made the ground soggy, complained local residents.

The vibration caused while operating the concrete-breaker could also have led to the soil falling apart.

Mr. Simranjeet said that the contractors would be asked to stop digging for underground drainage work wherever the soil was loose and not to dig deep beyond 10 feet till the monsoon got over.

In the last accident reported in Vilangudi in June, the operator of earthmover hurriedly removed the top soil in an attempt to rescue the worker trapped inside the earth. This bid led to the worker’s head getting severed.

As a result, this time the officials showed maximum restraint and slogged for four hours in removing the body without any injuries.