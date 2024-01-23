One more life lost due to rash driving in Tirunelveli

January 23, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Rash driving by buses has claimed one more life as a speeding mini bus fatally knocked down a youth here on Tuesday.

Police said construction worker P. Saravanan, 28, of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Bharathi Nagar near Suththamalli was returning home from Vannarpet on his motorcycle on Tuesday morning. When he was crossing Kodeeswaran Nagar, the speeding mini bus hit Saravanan’s bike violently. Saravanan, who was tossed up in the air, was crushed to death by the bus.

After abandoning the mini bus, driver Ramesh, 30, of Vickramasingapuram fled the spot fearing attack by the public. He later surrendered before the Pettai police.

Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.

When a rash driving by a private bus knocked down a streetlight pole at Vannarpet a few months ago, one person was killed as the metal pole fell on the bike rider’s head. A few days ago, a speeding bus knocked off steel rails along the median on S.N. High Road and then hit the cement rails of Thiruvalluvar two-tier bridge.

