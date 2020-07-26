Madurai

One more deserted Sunday

Only sign of life: Boys practising some bicycle skills on Racecourse Road in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Most arterial roads in the district were deserted on Sunday as residents stayed indoors in view of the complete lockdown.

All commercial establishments and restaurants remained closed. However, a fish stall located on Airport Road was open in the morning. An official said they inspected the shop and immediately ordered its closure. “We warned the shopkeepers not to open their shops in violation of lockdown norms,” said the official.

Vehicles, except those meant for milk distribution, medical services and emergencies, were barred from plying.

Police personnel patrolled the main streets in the city. They levied a fine against a few people at Goripalayam and Simmakkal junctions for violation of the lockdown norms.

