One more Corporation zone, many more possibilities in store

When Madurai Corporation had 72 wards, the number of sanitary inspectors (SI) stood at 55. Now the city has 100 wards, but there are only 16 SIs.

While the population was less than a million when the Corporation had 72 wards, now the city has almost two million inhabitants. The city boundaries has also expanded to cover Paravai on the Madurai-Dindigul Road, near Tirunagar on Madurai-Virudhunagar highway, beyond Kannanendal on Alagarkoil Road, and Park Town on the west side of it.

With the city having expanded on all sides, people living on the peripheries of the city find it cumbersome to travel some distance to go to the corporation’s zonal offices to submit petitions.

For the 100 wards, the four zonal offices are located on Travellers Bungalow Road (zone 1: wards 1-23), Race Course Road (zone 2: wards 24-49), Chairman Muthuramaier Road (zone 3: wards 50-74) and West Perumal Maistry Street (zone 4: wards 75-100).

Every day, hundreds of people visit the main office of the Corporation at Anna Maaligai on Ambedkar Road for various issues. People also visit the zonal offices on stipulated days/timings to submit petitions, remit taxes and for other purposes.

After annexing 28 wards into its fold eight years ago, only now the Corporation has decided to lay underground drainage lines to these wards on an outlay of ₹290 crore. While the tenders have been closed on November 29, the works are expected to be awarded to successful bidders in a fortnight, and completed in one-and-a-half years, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan told The Hindu.

Overburdened

Sanitary inspectors of the Corporation feel overburdened as they have to look after more than five wards, especially with dengue prevention measures and garbage disposal work. When the Corporation had 72 wards, there were 55 SIs, making supervision effective in each ward. The population was also less then, they say.

Considering their plight and increasing demands from residents’ welfare associations and the public, Corporation plans to increase the number of zones from four to five. It the plan materialises, the Corporation will get at least half-a-dozen supervisory officers in the revenue, health and engineering divisions.

Elaborating on the proposal, a revenue official said they were examining two possibilities. One, by having Villapuram or Jaihindpuram as the new zone to serve residents of Housing Board Colony, Karpaga Nagar, Perungudi, Avaniapuram, TVS Nagar, Keerathurai, South Gate and other areas.

The second plan is to have P and T Nagar as a new zone and cover Anaiyur, Park Town, Kannanendal, Vilangudi, Paravai and other places.

Either way residents in these areas will stand to benefit as they need not travel to distant zonal offices.

When the civic body elections happens, the Corporation will get its fifth zonal chairman who will try to get funds allotted to his zone and the annexed wards would get pending works expedited and benefit through new schemes.

A senior bureaucrat, who had served in southern districts, said creating more divisions would help in better administration, as in the case of the five new districts in the State, and also in monitoring the execution of work.