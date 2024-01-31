GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more case against suspended GM of District Industries Centre

January 31, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have registered one more case against suspended General Manager of District Industries Centre accusing him of misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹ 2.43 crore.

DVAC sources said a disproportionate assets case was registered against suspended General Manager of District Industries Centre, Tirunelveli, Murugesh, and his wife Shakila. Even as the investigation against the couple was going on, the investigators found that Murugesh had misappropriated ₹ 2.43 crore in the guise of releasing grant to entrepreneurs.

 “He had prepared fake documents showing release of loans to 5 applicants. After sanctioning the loan to these 5 applicants, he had released the subsidy of ₹ 48.75 lakh each to the accounts of these applicants. After the amount was credited in their accounts, Murugesh had contacted them to tell that he had mistakenly released the subsidy to them and requested them to pay the subsidy amount back in two accounts, both held by him and his wife Shakila. So, he has swindled ₹ 2.23 crore and hence, another case of misappropriation of funds has been registered,” the sources said.

As the DVAC wing registered the case against him last year, Murugesh was placed under suspenison on May 25 last.

