One month after murder of migrant worker, Madurai police groping in dark

December 29, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Madurai

One month after the murder of a migrant worker near Austinpatti, the Madurai district police are yet to crack the case.

The Bihari worker Subash, 21, was stabbed to death by a three-member gang in Thoppur on November 28.

The deceased, who had come for construction work, was returning home after buying groceries along with another worker Sani.

The motorbike-borne men snatched the mobile phone from Subash and attempted to flee the scene. In an attempt to stop them, Subash pulled the bike.

This led to a fight between the victims and the accused. Suddenly, one of them pulled out a sword and stabbed both the workers in which Subash died and the other suffered stab injuries.

Since then, two more cases of mobile snatching have been reported in the rural district.

In a similar incident, another migrant worker L. Prakash of Jharkhan suffered stabbed injuries in the nearby T. Kunnathur on the night of December 7. The T. Kallupatti police, however, managed to arrest four local youngsters in this connection and also recovered the mobile phone.

However, interrogation revealed that they were not involved in the Austinpatti murder-for-gain case.

“A special team is pursuing the case but so far has got no clue,” a police source said. The police suspect that some new offender would have been involved in the case.

Meanwhile, alert villagers caught red-handed one of the two robbers who snatched a mobile phone from an elderly man at Kalligudi in the small hours of Thursday.

The police said that T. Mahendran (65) who was returning home on a moped on the Tirunelveli highway at around 1.30 a.m. when two youths, followed him on a bike. They waylaid him and snatched his phone.

Alerted by the alarm raised by Mahendran, local people caught one of them identified as Subash Saravanan of Jamburapuram. The police identified the other accused as Alex Pandian of Usilampatti.

Though both the cases have been solved, the police are yet to get a strong clue to solve the murder case.

