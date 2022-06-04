One lakh saplings to be planted across Thoothukudi district today

Local bodies asked to keep pits ready in schools, colleges and public places

As many as 30,000 saplings will be planted on nibe acres at Karadikulam in Kayathar block of Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The district administration has made arrangements for planting one lakh saplings across Thoothukudi district on Sunday, the World Environment Day, in a bid to increase the present 5% forest cover to a desirable 33% over the next 10 years.

The district administration recently launched an initiative, ‘Thooimaiyaana Thoothukudi 2.0’ (Clean Thoothukudi) under which residents’ welfare associations, rural and urban local bodies, volunteers, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations and students are being encouraged to plant and water as many saplings as they can in their areas.

Local bodies situated along the Tamirabharani ave been entrusted with the job of planting saplings and supply water pumped from the river. They have been allowed to use theworkforce hired under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme for the exercise.

“Since the Tamil Nadu government has set in motion an action plan to increase the forest cover to 33% to fight the vagaries of climate change being caused by environment degradation, the district has started planting saplings along the Tamirabharani water course between Marudhur check dam and Punnaikaayal,” said Collector K. Senthil Raj.

On Saturday, he inspected preliminary arrangements made for planting 30,000 saplings on nine acres of land at Karadikulam under Kayathar block. The Department of Horticulture would provide drip irrigation facility.

Saplings will also be planted on the premises of schools, colleges, government offices and public places on this day. “The saplings have been sourced from the nurseries of rural development, horticulture and forest departments. A few NGOs have also supplied the saplings. Since peak summer is on and the district can expect rains only in mid-October (onset of northeast monsoon), arrangements have been made to water these saplings at regular intervals,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Since digging holes for planting the trees will be a tough job, the Collector has instructed the local bodies to keep pits ready by Saturday (June 4) evening in schools, colleges and the public places. The Revenue Divisional Officers, tahsildars and Block Development Officers have been told to monitor watering of the saplings at regular intervals and submit a compliance report every week.

“We are encouraging students to water the plants. They can bring two bottles of water from home – one for drinking and the other for watering the plant. The tree being raised by the student will be named after him or her,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Since quarries release dust, the quarry operators have been told to plant over 30,000 casuarina saplings around the quarries to contain the dust. “Our objective is to plant over 10 lakh saplings by December-end,” the Collector said.