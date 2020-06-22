One lakh residents to get free medical kits

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated distribution of kits containing medicines that will boost the immunity of residents here on Sunday, in the wake of rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

Collector T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present. The Revenue Minister said these kits would be distributed for free by Madurai Corporation to one lakh residents of slums in the city. Through volunteers and non-governmental organisations, these kits will be sold to the other residents of the city, he added.

The Minister said that each kit would have allopathic, homeopathic and siddha medicines. Each kit will have adathoda manapagu, thalisadi tablets, kabasura kudineer, zinc, multi-vitamin and arsenicum album tablets. A kit would be sold for ₹100.

The Cooperation Minister urged the residents to buy these kits to boost their immunity.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that till date around 37,000 had procured e-pass and entered Madurai from other districts and States. Despite this huge inflow of people, the district administration had been working hard to contain active cases in the city, he added.

He said that there was no need to panic for 90 new COVID-19 cases that were registered on a single day in the district. “Sometimes, test results of two or three days are released on a single day,” he said. Mr. Raju said that the civic body had been strictly monitoring the elderly population across the city. He also urged the people to cooperate with the district administration and inform if any person had come to their area from other districts without procuring an e-pass.