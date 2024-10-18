GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One lakh palm seeds to be planted in Theni district

Published - October 18, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector R.V. Shajeevana plants a palm sapling at Theni Collectorate on Friday.

Collector R.V. Shajeevana plants a palm sapling at Theni Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an ambitious programme to enrich the green cover and also to make the district more agro-based, the district administration has embarked on a drive to plant one lakh palm seeds, said Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana here on Friday.

Planting the seeds at the Theni Collectorate complex in the presence of Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad and other officers, the Collector said that palm trees not only gave palm fruits and water, but also by-products were made out of it.

Various departments, including Revenue, School, Higher Education, Forest, PWD, Rural Development, Panchayat, Agriculture and others have been roped in on this drive. She appealed to the enthusiasts to post the activities on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission website.

The objective was to provide employment and also give the benefits from the palm tree to the residents. The water required for growing the palm tree was bear minimum and it can save the rain water abundantly. Listing out more features, the Collector said that in a bid to encourage larger participation, they have announced prizes.

The top three winners who procured maximum number of palm seeds were given ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000. The names of the winners were given as Panai Murugan of Bodinayakkanur (first), Veluchami (second) and the Joint Director (Agriculture) Palraj and AD Panchayat Christoper Das were given third prize each (₹5,000).

