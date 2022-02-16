One killed, two injured near Usilampatti

One person was killed and two including a woman, K. Vivitha (29) and her nine-month-old baby, Harsitha, were injured in an explosion at a house in Usilampatti town on Tuesday.

The police said that D. Ajith (25) of Thenkalipatti, was killed on the spot while making crackers on the terrace of a building that had six houses. In the impact of the blast, the roof of a portion of the building collapsed on Tuesday forenoon.

The woman and her baby, who were tenants in a house, were injured.

The police said that the owner of the building, L. Praveen (35) who was running a cracker shop in Sivakasi, had started to manufacture crackers on the terrace after closing down the shop.

The police have arrested Praveen, his wife, Poomadevi (27) and his mother, L. Kathammal (55).