One killed, two injured near Usilampatti
One person was killed and two including a woman, K. Vivitha (29) and her nine-month-old baby, Harsitha, were injured in an explosion at a house in Usilampatti town on Tuesday.
The police said that D. Ajith (25) of Thenkalipatti, was killed on the spot while making crackers on the terrace of a building that had six houses. In the impact of the blast, the roof of a portion of the building collapsed on Tuesday forenoon.
The woman and her baby, who were tenants in a house, were injured.
The police said that the owner of the building, L. Praveen (35) who was running a cracker shop in Sivakasi, had started to manufacture crackers on the terrace after closing down the shop.
The police have arrested Praveen, his wife, Poomadevi (27) and his mother, L. Kathammal (55).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.