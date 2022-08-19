One killed, two injured in van-lorry collision

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 19, 2022 20:06 IST

A 22-year-old from Theni district was killed and two others were injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on Athilakshmipuram in Dindigul-Sempatti road in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Sempatti police, the accused has been identified as V. Ramesh, 42, of Kalinaickanur in Dharmapuri District who is currently absconding.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the van driver, K. Ajithkumar along with two passengers of Cumbum were hit by a lorry, coming from the opposite direction, driven by Ramesh in a rash and negligent manner.

Ajithkumar, admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital, was declared brought dead by the doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where he was referred for further treatment.

While the other two passengers, M. Manojkumar, 24, and K. Aneeshkumar, 15 sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Dindigul GH.

Upon receiving a complaint from Manojkumar, the police registered a case and investigation is on, said the police.

