One killed, two injured in fireworks accident

05 April 2021 18:43 IST

Sivakasi

One worker, P. Dharmalingam (45), was killed and two others, sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks unit under Maraneri police station limits in Sivakasi on Monday morning.

The police said that T. Kandasamy (52) of Duraisamypuram and P. Murugan (50), suffered injuries on their faces and limbs. They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said that after the Sunday’s week off, the workers had turned up at Sri Krishnasamy fireworks on Monday morning. When Dharmalingam opened the door of the chemical room, it exploded and he was killed on the spot after being thrown at a distance. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Four working sheds in the unit were razed to ground.