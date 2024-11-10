ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured in bike-truck collision near Sedapatti

Published - November 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, V. Annakodi of Vandapuli was killed on the spot when the bike on which he was riding collided with a truck on Mangalrevu-Usilampatti Road on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two others, identified as P. Manikandan (20) and M. Varatharajan (20) of the same village, were injured in the accident. Both of them have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that the youth were riding on the bike from Mangalrevu to Usilampatti when the accident occurred at Veerapatti junction near Mangalrevu at round 4 p.m.

The truck was coming from Sedapatti to Peraiyur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have picked up J. Rajakannu (38) of Madurai in this connection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US