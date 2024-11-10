One killed, two injured in bike-truck collision near Sedapatti

A youth, V. Annakodi of Vandapuli was killed on the spot when the bike on which he was riding collided with a truck on Mangalrevu-Usilampatti Road on Sunday evening.

Two others, identified as P. Manikandan (20) and M. Varatharajan (20) of the same village, were injured in the accident. Both of them have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that the youth were riding on the bike from Mangalrevu to Usilampatti when the accident occurred at Veerapatti junction near Mangalrevu at round 4 p.m.

The truck was coming from Sedapatti to Peraiyur.

The police have picked up J. Rajakannu (38) of Madurai in this connection.