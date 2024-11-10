 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured in bike-truck collision near Sedapatti

Published - November 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, V. Annakodi of Vandapuli was killed on the spot when the bike on which he was riding collided with a truck on Mangalrevu-Usilampatti Road on Sunday evening.

Two others, identified as P. Manikandan (20) and M. Varatharajan (20) of the same village, were injured in the accident. Both of them have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that the youth were riding on the bike from Mangalrevu to Usilampatti when the accident occurred at Veerapatti junction near Mangalrevu at round 4 p.m.

The truck was coming from Sedapatti to Peraiyur.

The police have picked up J. Rajakannu (38) of Madurai in this connection.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.