One killed, two injured in accidents

Madurai

An unidentified woman, aged around 60 years, was fatally knocked down by a speeding private ambulance vehicle on Panangal Road on Friday night.

The police said that the ambulance hit the pedestrian, suspected to be living by seeking alms, at around 11 p.m. The woman was crossing the road when the accident occurred.

She was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The Traffic Investigation Wing II has booked the ambulance driver M. Arulkumar (25) of Tirumangalam.

Meanwhile, in a different accident, two persons, including a 13-year-old boy, V. Viswa of Sellur sustained fractures on their limbs in a hit-and-run accident on Thathaneri bridge on Friday evening.

The police said that the boy was a pillion rider with M. Meenakshi Sundaram (25) of Sellur. When they were riding on the bridge, a vehicle that came from the opposition direction hit them.

Both of them suffered fractures on their right knee. They have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. A hunt is on to trace the vehicle.