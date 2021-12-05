One killed, two injured as electric pole falls down

05 December 2021 20:32 IST

SIVAKASI

A worker, K. Kaliraj, 27, of Namaskarithanpatti was killed and two others, V. Murugesan, 29, and P. Mutheeswaran, 30, both from of M. Pudupatti, sustained bleeding injuries as a concrete electric pole fell down when they were working to provide overhead cable connection at Tiruthangal on Saturday.

The police said the new concrete pole had broken a few inches above the ground level when Kaliraj and Murugesan were atop it. As both the workers had fastened themselves to the pole with ropes to fix electrical fittings, they could not escape when the pole came crashing down.

Kaliraj was killed on the spot and Mr. Murugesan suffered a fracture on his hand and a head injury. Mr. Mutheeswaran, who was standing on the ground to help them, also sustained bleeding injuries.

The injured have been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Tiruthangal police have registered a case.