GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured as car catches fire after hitting parapet wall near Sattur

March 03, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a car was charred to death and a father, son duo from Madurai were injured when the speeding car caught fire after hitting the parapet wall of a culvert near Thulukkapatti on Sattur-Virudhunagar highway on Sunday.

The police said that S. Sasikumar (54) of West Ponnagaram and his son, Rohit (21), were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

They were returning to Madurai after they had visited Kovilpatti when the accident occurred.

Immediately after hitting the parapet wall at around 5.30 p.m. the car jumped off the road and caught fire. While the driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was charred to death inside the vehicle, Sasikumar who was sitting in the front seat suffered burn injuries.

His son sustained injuries.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.