One killed, two injured as car catches fire after hitting parapet wall near Sattur

March 03, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The driver of a car was charred to death and a father, son duo from Madurai were injured when the speeding car caught fire after hitting the parapet wall of a culvert near Thulukkapatti on Sattur-Virudhunagar highway on Sunday.

The police said that S. Sasikumar (54) of West Ponnagaram and his son, Rohit (21), were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

They were returning to Madurai after they had visited Kovilpatti when the accident occurred.

Immediately after hitting the parapet wall at around 5.30 p.m. the car jumped off the road and caught fire. While the driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was charred to death inside the vehicle, Sasikumar who was sitting in the front seat suffered burn injuries.

His son sustained injuries.