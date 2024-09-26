ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, six injured as speeding truck hits parked autos near Usilampatti in Madurai district

Updated - September 26, 2024 03:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The truck ploughed through three autorickshaws parked along the Madurai-Theni highway and stopped as it hit a building 

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of one of the autorickshaws that was mowed down by a speeding truck at Chettiyapatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district on Thursday, September 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver, G. Vimalraj, was killed and six others, including an eight-year-old girl, D. Jaishika, were injured when a speeding truck mowed them down after hitting three autorickshaws parked along the Madurai-Theni highway near Usilampatti on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

The police identified the other injured persons Davaraja, father of the girl, Malairaman, 30, Arivazhagan, 48, Vijayakumar, 40, and Malairaja, 28.

The police added that the truck, laden with M-sand, was proceeding towards Usilampatti from Andipatti in Theni district.

The driver of the truck, Pandi, lost control of the vehicle while it was passing through Chettiyapatti at around 9 a.m.

The truck then ploughed through three autorickshaws parked along the highway. It stopped as it hit a building.

Vimalraja was killed on the spot, and the injured have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Usilampatti. Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating the case.

