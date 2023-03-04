One killed, one injured in blast in firecracker manufacturing unit

March 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

One person was killed and another one injured in an accidental blast in a fireworks manufacturing unit near Thisaiyanvilai in the district on Saturday evening.

Police said the blast occurred on Anaikkarai – Pettaikulam Road near Thisaiyanvilai, where aerial fancy firecrackers were being manufactured.

Even as two workers were making the aerial shots being used during temple festivals, the accidental blast occurred around 4 p.m. to kill worker Raj, 40, on the spot and injure Bala, 35, who was rushed to the hospital. The shed was shattered completely.

During investigation, police found that the unit, owned by one B. Kala from Idaichchivilai in Thoothukudi district, had a licence valid up to March 31, 2023.