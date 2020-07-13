One killed, one injured in attack by gang

13 July 2020 23:34 IST

PALANI

An armed gang attacked two persons, one at Madanapuram near Adivaram and the other near Siddanathan Thirumana Mandapam, here on Monday night. While one of the victims died on the spot, the other was rushed to Palani Government Hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya visited the scene of crime. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gang chased Alex (27), a habitual offender, of Ayakudi and murdered him. The gang also targeted his friend Ganesan (23) of Theradi, who sustained multiple injuries.

Then, the gang members chased another person, Anandan (27), who escaped from them and surrendered with the police. All three were targeted by the gang which wanted to take revenge for a crime reported last year.