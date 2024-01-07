One killed in wall collapse near Sivakasi

January 07, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Sivakasi

S. Sundaramoorthi, 41, of Pandanthal was killed and his brother, Mareeswaran, 27, was injured on Sunday as the compound wall of a fireworks unit collapsed near Tiruthangal following heavy overnight rain in Sivakasi.

Police said Sundaramoorthi, along with his family members, came to worship at Senthatti Ayyanar Temple at Enjaar. After going to the temple, he realised that he had not locked the handle bar of his bike. Along with his brother, he waded through the rainwater on the road., said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sivakasi, S. Dhanan Jeyan.

When he was walking close to the compound wall of a fireworks unit belonging to Kaleeswari group, it suddenly collapsed and fell over him, Sivakasi Tahsildar M. Vadivel added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His brother sustained injuries on the leg and was rushed to the Government hospital.

Meanwhile, water entered around 150 houses after Sirukulam tank overflowed.

The Tahsildar said that after the blockages at Vilampatti were removed by earthmovers, water began to recede in the town.

The heavy rain also led to flooding of Kayalkudi river near Vembakottai, inundating a causeway near Nathikudi and cutting off traffic movement to some 10 villages including Mamsapuram, Subramaniyapuram, Idayankulam, Paraipatti, Rengasamudrapatti.

Sivakasi town reported 105 mm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Sunday. This was followed by Pilavakkal 58, Vembakottai 52.40, Srivilliputtur 50, Rajapalayam 38, Kovilankulam 9.20, Aruppukottai 3 and Virudhunagar 1 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.