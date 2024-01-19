One killed in ‘manjuvirattu’ in Sivaganga district; 90 others including a policeman injured

January 19, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Boominathan (56) of Kovinipatti in Sivaganga district succumbed to injuries, when his own bull attacked him when he had come to partake in the manjuvirattu event held at the St. Antony Church here in Kandipatti on Friday.

Earlier, Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith administered the pledge to the bull tamers and Minister KR Periakaruppan inaugurated the event.

The annual event, conducted by the Church authorities is a symbol of unity in diversity, the organisers said and added that marking the Pongal, people from other communities also participated in the celebrations. The two-day event also has guests from other places, for whom, the villagers provide feast.

The second day is marked by the manjuvirattu in which 800 bulls participated.

Even as the bull tamers were receiving the prizes, the tragic incident reportedly happened outside the arena. As the bull owner was attacked by his own bull, the incident shocked the public. Though, he was rushed to the government hospital in a serious condition, Boominathan, died as he did not respond to the treatment.

A policeman, who was identified as Udayanasami (48) of Sivaganga Taluk Police Station also suffered injuries while he was on bandobust duty. Close to 85 to 90 people, who had come to witness the manjuvirattu, were injured. Some of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Sivaganga SP Arvind supervised the bandobust arrangements, in which around 300 personnel were on duty.