One killed in ‘manjuvirattu’ in Devapattu temple festival in Sivaganga district

January 30, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A 43-year-old man identified as Boominathan of Satharasanpatti in Sivaganga district died when a bull attacked him outside the arena on Tuesday.

Police said that as a part of the Sevvai Pongal celebrations, the villagers in and around Sri Anthanachiamman temple in Devapattu in Sivaganga district had organised the ‘manjuvirattu’. After making Pongal in the forenoon, the organisers had conducted the manjuvirattu in which 104 bulls and 35 bull tamers had registered. Even as the event was underway, many of the bull owners and the bull tamers received the prizes.

At this juncture, a few hundreds of bulls, which were roaming outside the arena in the open space, attacked Boominathan, when he had reportedly attempted to tame a bull. In the process, he was attacked in which he died on the way to the Sivaganga hospital.

At least 13 people, all spectators, from the nearby villages, who had come to witness the ‘manjuvirattu’ were injured. They were all admitted for treatment in Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Kallal police have registered a case and are investigating.

