One killed in Madurai; five injured in roof collapse in Kariyapatti

Published - May 17, 2024 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The house in Mathichiyam where the roof collapsed on Wednesday night.

The house in Mathichiyam where the roof collapsed on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Concrete plaster from the ceiling that peeled off at a house in Kariyapatti on Thursday.

Concrete plaster from the ceiling that peeled off at a house in Kariyapatti on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

One person was crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed in Madurai and five persons were injured when the concrete plaster of a ceiling in a house near Kariyapatti fell on Thursday night.

In the roof collapse incident, the police identified the deceased as J. Balasubramanian (45) of Sappanikoil Street in Mathichiyam.

The police said that the man was living separately in the house after his wife and children left him following difference of opinion between the couple.

The house said to be 40-year old had Madras roofing.

Following continuous rain during the last three days, the structure of the weak building caved in at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Balasubramanian was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mathichiyam police are investigating.

Meanwhile, concrete plaster of a ceiling in a house fell injuring five persons, including four children, at Keezha Azhagiyanallur near Kariyapatti on Thursday afternoon.

The police said that the house belonged to K. Selvaraj.

His daughter, Anandapriya (27) and her children, Arush (8) and Sevin (3) and her relative, Logeswari (17) and a child Sarjan (2) of the neighbourhood were at the home when the plastering fell with a thud at around 2 p.m.

All the five sustained injuries.

Neighbours came to their rescue and took them by ambulance to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital for treatment.

