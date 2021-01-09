One killed in gang attack

Sivaganga

09 January 2021 22:20 IST

A five member armed gang attacked two persons with deadly weapons in which one died on the way to hospital and another person has been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

Police said that Vinod Kanna (27) of Manamadurai and his friend Arulnathan alias Minor Mani (27) were sitting in a tea shop opposite the Manamadurai court in the evening. Even as they were chatting, a gang arrived at the scene on two motor bikes and attacked the duo with aruvals and knives.

After attacking them, the gang escaped from the spot. Public who were standing nearby, ran away to safety apprehending trouble.

On information, police rushed to the spot and inquiries revealed that the duo had figured in many heinous crimes including waylaying and robbery.

It may be due to rivalry or some other motive, a police officer said and added that they were tracking the killers.

While Arulnathan was declared dead at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, his accomplice Vinod Kanna has been referred to the GRH Madurai, a doctor said.

Further investigation is on.