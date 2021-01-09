One killed in gang attack

A five member armed gang attacked two persons with deadly weapons in which one died on the way to hospital and another person has been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.
Police said that Vinod Kanna (27) of Manamadurai and his friend Arulnathan alias Minor Mani (27) were sitting in a tea shop opposite the Manamadurai court in the evening. Even as they were chatting, a gang arrived at the scene on two motor bikes and attacked the duo with aruvals and knives.
After attacking them, the gang escaped from the spot. Public who were standing nearby, ran away to safety apprehending trouble.
On information, police rushed to the spot and inquiries revealed that the duo had figured in many heinous crimes including waylaying and robbery.
It may be due to rivalry or some other motive, a police officer said and added that they were tracking the killers.
While Arulnathan was declared dead at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, his accomplice Vinod Kanna has been referred to the GRH Madurai, a doctor said.
Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath