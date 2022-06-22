One killed in fire at crackers shop in Dindigul

The fire started from a crackers-laden van

Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguishing the fire that broke out in a crackers shop at Chennamanaickenpatti in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The fire started from a crackers-laden van

A worker was killed in a fire that broke out at a crackers shop at Arunachalam Nagar at Chennamanaickenpatti, opposite the Collectorate, here at 2.50 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the fire erupted in a firecrackers-laden van owned by shopkeeper Mohanraj, which was stationed in front of the shop. The fire quickly spread to the shop leading to bursting of crackers stocked inside. The police identified the victim as R. Rajesh, 30, of Sathiyanathapuram near Vedasandur, who was inside the shop. He was charred to death.

The building was heavily damaged and the van and two two-wheelers parked in front of the crackers shop were also destroyed.

On receiving information, Dindigul Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The charred body of Rajesh was sent to Dindigul Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran visited the spot and held an enquiry.

Thadikombu police have registered a case and are investigating.